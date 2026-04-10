Fastly, LaLiga collaborate on anti-piracy innovation

Fastly, a specialist in global edge cloud platforms, and LaLiga, Spain’s Professional Football Association, have partnered to develop technical solutions to address the illegal streaming of live sports, with a particular focus on LaLiga’s matches.

With LaLiga estimating that piracy costs its clubs between $700-$800 million (€600-€700 million) each year, the two companies are collaborating on a joint anti-piracy innovation project with the dual goals of helping platforms combat piracy and enabling rights holders like LaLiga to preserve the economic value of their copyrighted content by mitigating illegal use.

Fastly and LaLiga began collaborating in 2025, motivated by the scale of illegal streaming of live sports, with numerous unauthorised streaming sites active on each match day. To help LaLiga combat this content theft, Fastly has developed a targeted, intelligent detection system that leverages AI and proprietary content signals to identify illegal streams in real time.

A 2025 study by Grant Thorton revealed that at least 10.8 million unauthorised retransmissions of live events were detected in 2024, over 81 per cent of these retransmissions were never suspended, and only 2.7 per cent were addressed within the first 30 minutes of the event.

Fastly’s solution is designed to address these challenges by enabling the removal of illegal content by its platform customers with enhanced precision and dramatically reduces the window of opportunity for piracy. This unique approach reflects Fastly’s strong commitment to leveraging technology to help its customers protect their platforms and rights holders better protect their intellectual property without needing to resort to legal enforcement measures against intermediaries.

“At LaLiga, we have succeeded in reducing piracy of our streams in Spain by 60 per cent during the 2024/25 season through a comprehensive, end-to-end strategy focused on legal, educational, institutional, and technological measures,” said Javier Tebas, President at LaLiga. “This success is due in large part to our ecosystem of partners like Fastly, enabling us to continue exploring new and more effective ways to tackle piracy at its root. LaLiga remains firmly committed to putting an end to piracy, and achieving this goal requires the collaboration of all stakeholders working together.”

LaLiga and Fastly’s joint initiative comes as part of their wider efforts that allow media and publishing companies to flag confirmed pirated content and segments. Fastly and LaLiga are actively collaborating with other technology companies, publishers, and regulators to develop software solutions and best practices that quickly detect and disable unauthorised streaming while leaving all other traffic untouched.

“Unlike alternative approaches based on regional blocking, our strategy focuses on precision, letting fans enjoy the game while protecting content from abuse by criminals,” added Kelly Shortridge, Chief Product Officer at Fastly. “At Fastly, we love co-innovating with customers to solve their thorniest challenges, and we look forward to continuing our work with LaLiga to help protect content owners around the world.”