Leyra powers Icelandic broadcaster RÚV’s streaming service

Leyra, a powerful end-to-end streaming platform with an open partner ecosystem, has announced that Icelandic National Broadcasting Service, Ríkisútvarpið (RÚV), is the first public broadcaster to deploy on Leyra, the newly launched joint venture from Accedo and Magine Pro. RÚV’s service will launch on Samsung and LG platforms, offering both live and on-demand content, including live TV and radio channels.

As an independent public service broadcaster comprising television, radio and digital services with live and VOD content for adults and children, RÚV operates under the strictest quality and performance requirements. The broadcaster also had a number of additional complex needs that had to be met as part of the deployment. This includes facilitating both national availability and roaming access for Icelandic citizens along with restricted access for non-Icelandic citizens because of licensing restrictions. Furthermore, to ensure viewers specific language requirements are met, RÚV’s digital services must also meet Icelandic language needs both for media assets and the entire OTT user interface.

The broadcaster chose Leyra because it was able to meet all of these needs, as well as offering the flexibility to integrate seamlessly with RÚV’s existing CMS through Leyra APIs. By deploying on Leyra, RÚV has also reduced operating costs associated with building and maintaining an OTT service directly.

Markus Hejdenberg, CEO at Leyra, commented: “Partnering with RÚV is exactly the kind of work Leyra was built for. Public broadcasters have a critical mission, making national content available to everyone, reliably and accessibly. Leyra brings the platform depth, open ecosystem flexibility, and experience to make that possible, without the complexity.”

Hrefna Lind Ásgeirsdóttir, Executive Director of Digital Strategy at RÚV, added: “As a public service broadcaster, RÚV must meet the highest standards. At the same time, it is equally important for us to provide viewers with an engaging user experience while keeping costs and complexity under control. Leyra plays an important role in managing parts of our streaming platform and helps us extend our product portfolio as we continue to grow.”

Leyra is a full end-to-end streaming platform, covering the entire lifecycle, with ample extendibility to enable measurable growth for OTT services. It brings together Magine Pro’s full end-to-end OTT platform, and Accedo One’s award-winning OTT technology with its Accedo One Marketplace, an open partner ecosystem, making comprehensive third-party integrations easy.

Leyra is sponsoring Stream TV Europe from 13th-15th April, and will also be at NAB from 18th-22nd April, as well as Stream TV Denver and IBC later in the year.