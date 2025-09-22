Lumina Media invests in The Sidemen’s Arcade

Arcade, the management company behind the social media personalities The Sidemen, has announced a seven-figure strategic investment from talent- and IP-led group Lumina Media to accelerate its expansion across EMEA.

Founded in 2021 by Jordan Schwarzenberger, Sam Uwins and Aaron O’Neill, Arcade has set its sights on becoming a prevalent creator-first platform that offers creative solutions for brands and audiences across content, community and consumer. By uniting creators, audiences and brand services under one ecosystem, Arcade aims to shaps the next generation of IP-driven entertainment publishers that can help brands impact Gen Z and define global culture.

The investment from Lumina Media, founded by entrepreneur Thomas Benski, will bring both capital and strategic expertise to expand Arcade’s platform, helping it to accelerate at the right inflection point in a growing creator economy – broadening its reach into new markets, formats and audiences.

Arcade, which has helped The Sidemen grow from 1 to 50 employees since it launched in 2021, has already proven the strength of its creator-first approach through its flagship partnership with The Sidemen – now one of the world’s most successful creator collectives with more than 130 million YouTube subscribers and 40 billion views. Arcade and The Sidemen have launched six businesses spanning food & beverage, venture capital and content production, including ventures into television, music, sponsorships, consumer products, and the direct-to-fan membership platform Side+.

The investment will seek to accelerate Arcade’s ability to help brands become creator-first, access The Sidemen’s audience and expand creator IP into new formats and geographies.

Benski commented: “Arcade is building exactly the kind of creator-led platform the market needs – where talent expands IP, builds brands, and engages consumers at scale. Jordan, Sam, and Aaron have already proved the power of their model with The Sidemen, and now we want to take it further: cementing The Sidemen as generational talent and IP with a truly global, multi-platform reach, while giving more creators the chance to become true entertainment powerhouses. We’re proud to back visionaries like the team at Arcade and The Sidemen to seize this moment and capture the full scale of the opportunity.”

Schwarzenberger added: “Our mission at Arcade has always been to unlock the true potential of creators, helping them grow from content makers into culture-shaping brands. The Sidemen have shown what’s possible when you combine authentic talent with ambition, and their journey remains central to the future we’re building. With Thomas, and his team at Lumina as active partners, we now have the strategic platform to take this model further, helping brands scale their IP, to become truly creator first, and at the heart of global culture.”