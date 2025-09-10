Spain: RTVE, Mediapro share World Cup 2026

Spanish broadcasters RTVE and Mediapro will share the 2026 World Cup to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico following an agreement reached with FIFA.

The competition will be held from June 11th to July 19th 2026 and will be the biggest in history, as 48 teams from the five continents will compete for the first time, instead of the previous 32. There will be 104 games in total, in eleven cities in the US, three from Mexico and two from Canada.

RTVE, in a sublicensing deal with Mediapro, will broadcast a match from each day of the competition, offering all game featuring the Spanish team as well as some the most important of the tournament such as the opening match on June 11th, the first pick of last 16 and quarter-final matches, the two semiifinals and the third and fourth place matches and the final of July 19th at the MetLife Stadium in New York.

Mediapro, meanwhile, will broadcast all 104 games from the tournament via pay-TV across Spain. The Spanish media group will launch a dedicated 24/7 World Cup channel, available through its sports OTT service GolStadium. The service will then be made available to Spanish pay-TV operators.

The final draw for the 12 World Cup groups will be held on December 5th at the Kennedy Center in Washington.