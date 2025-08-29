Wonder Project SVoD on Prime Video US in October

Wonder Project, the entertainment brand founded by industry veterans Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten and Jon Erwin that produces and curates premium films and series for the faith and values audience, has announced that its new subscription offering will launch on October 5th exclusively on Prime Video in the US.

At launch, Wonder Project will offer audiences more than 125 licensed titles – from studios such as Banijay Entertainment, BBC Studios, Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures – and over 1,000 hours of hand-picked films and TV series across multiple genres that embody the company’s mission of “entertaining the world with courageous stories, inspiring hope and restoring faith in things worth believing in”.

itles available at the subscription launch will include:

TV SERIES AND MINI-SERIES

Mr. Bean

House of David

Party of Five

Pride and Prejudice

Sherlock

The Conners

The Mysterious Benedict Society

MOVIES

American Underdog

Dead Poets Society

Friday Night Lights

Jesus Revolution

Lincoln

My Girl

Rudy

The Sandlot

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Sound of Music

“As a mum, I’m always looking for great films and TV series to watch with the kids. I’m always asking friends for recommendations – and so are they. Starting October 5th we can lean on Wonder to recommend great new shows,” said Merryman Hoogstraten, CEO of Wonder Project. “With this launch we’re expanding our mission, to include curating stories for our audience that restore faith in things worth believing in. We love that our brand can entertain and inspire through programming we create, and through stories told by others that we curate.”

“The dream of the Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video is to make it easier than ever for families to decide what to watch together,” said Jon Erwin, founder of Wonder Project. “We are so excited to kick things off with the two-episode premiere of House of David’s second season. The reaction to the show has been extraordinary. The new season is epic and emotional and I can’t wait for Wonder subscribers to be the first to experience it.”

“With a growing lineup of premium subscription options, Prime Video has become the go-to streaming destination where customers can easily discover, subscribe to, and enjoy their favorite content—all in one place,” added Albert Cheng, Vice President, Head of Prime Video US. “The addition of Wonder Project represents another step forward in our mission to simplify the streaming experience while expanding the incredible range of entertainment, including faith-based offerings, available to our customers.”

The Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video will be available in the U.S. for $8.99/month or $89.99/year.