India: Starlink joins DE-CIX’s ecosystem

DE-CIX India has officially welcomed Starlink into its interconnection ecosystem, becoming the country’s first Internet Exchange (IX) platform to provide interconnection for the Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology.

With Starlink’s commercial licence now secured from India’s Department of Telecommunications and final clearance expected by late 2025 or early 2026, the regulatory path is clear. This has major implications not just for the satellite sector, but for the broader ambitions of Digital India. At a hardware price point of around ₹33,000 ($376), and monthly costs in the range of ₹3,000–₹4,200, Starlink’s rollout is designed to be accessible – especially when measured against its promise of high-speed access in regions where traditional connectivity is still catching up.

Throughput speeds of between 25 and 220 Mbps – with potential for more – make it possible to deliver true broadband-grade service, even in mountainous, rural, or island geographies that are beyond the reach of terrestrial infrastructure like fibre cabling. This aligns with DE-CIX’s vision of combining satellite, fibre, mobile, and peering to power inclusive, next-generation digital experiences.

By integrating into DE-CIX India’s Interconnection-Platform, Starlink is now positioned to function as a full-fledged Internet service provider within the country’s digital ecosystem – not in competition with terrestrial or mobile networks, but as a complementary provider. With the world’s largest neutral interconnection ecosystem and a presence across major Indian metros, DE-CIX ensures that satellite operators can interconnect locally while delivering globally, achieving the lowest possible latency for end-users in even the most remote geographies.