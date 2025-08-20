Ideal Systems debuting Tabatha AI-powered newsroom service at IBC2025

Ideal Systems will be previewing ‘Tabatha’, an integrated newsroom AI platform with native integration of Comcast Technology Solutions’ (CTS) VideoAI at IBC2025 in Amsterdam.

Tabatha is optimised and tailored for using AI in modern TV newsroom productions and is the latest module for Ideal Systems ‘Alice’ cloud integration platform. Tabatha’s native integration with VideoAI from CTS aims to dramatically increase newsroom productivity by reducing content search times and increasing search accuracy. It will enable users to search for any highlight without requiring content specific training and significantly simplify highlights workflows across all news and sports genres.

Born out of the need for deep integration with both legacy broadcast systems and new media content management systems, Tabatha provides an enterprise integration layer for launching new AI assisted workflows to assist with the efficient creation of news content in legacy newsroom environments with minimal integration impact. Tabatha also allows for the management and control of multiple AIs within the same workflows, even if they are from different AI providers, with different billing models and full API level audits of all actions.

“For news organizations, Tabatha serves as a seamless extension layer that enhances existing newsroom systems, archives, and editing workflows with advanced AI-driven media analysis, without altering the core properties of legacy infrastructure, minimizing the risk of introducing AI into operations,” said Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO at Ideal Systems SEA. “We’re very proud to have VideoAI from Comcast Technology Solutions powering our efforts and to showcase our work together at IBC2025. Tabatha can also serve as a common platform enabling organizations to leverage AI insights across multiple detectors and billing models, all with full API-level auditing.”

While Tabatha can integrate with many AIs depending on customer requirements, it will launch with a native integration with VideoAI from CTS. Like Tabatha, VideoAI comes from a proven broadcast background having been developed and used by some of the largest broadcast, media and entertainment companies in the world. Based on years of real-word data training and refinements, VideoAI has won numerous accolades including a Technology & Engineering Emmy Award, NAB Product of the Year Award, and numerous others. Using VideoAI, Tabatha allows for advanced functionality such as curation of content with accurate topic segmentation and a unique per segment synopsis. Deep search of video content for visual objects, celebrities, and semantic queries are all supported. Tabatha can generate advertising tags and standardised asset metadata sets. It can also automatically identify and select key highlights for distribution to social media platforms and apps or export them via Edit Decision Lists (EDLs) for use in editing platforms like Adobe Premiere, GV EDIUS, and others.

Ideal Systems, powered by CTS VIdeoAI, is delivering a future-ready solution that modernizes newsroom operations through advanced automation, AI, and deep media intelligence. Ideal Systems will be demonstrating their integrated solution with CTS at IBC Hall #5, in stand 5.C80.