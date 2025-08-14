Study: Opportunities for marketers as US football fandom grows

A study from Harris Poll reveals how the FIF World Cup 2026 could become a defining cultural moment for US brands, and highlights why now is the time to pay attention to the rapidly growing football audience.

Although football is still catching up to other sports in American popularity, the gap is closing. Since 2020, interest in ‘soccer’ has grown 17 per cent in the US, and almost half of Americans say their interest in the sport is increasing. That spike is especially strong among casual fans and hardcore followers alike, many of whom plan to engage with the 2026 World Cup simply because it’s happening in the US (as well as Canada and Mexico).

Highlights from the study include:

70 per cent of football fans say they are more excited for the 2026 World Cup specifically because it will be hosted in North America;

More than half of fans say they pay attention to which brands sponsor teams and events, and 55 per cent say they are more likely to purchase from a brand that supports their favourite team or athlete;

61 per cent of football fans say individual athletes bring the sport to life for them. Nearly half say they follow specific players as much or more than they follow teams;

Women’s football is experiencing great momentum, while women and girl fans are deeply engaged. One-third identify as “obsessed” or “dedicated” fans, and half say they bond with friends and family over key football moments.

Youth football is often the entry point into fandom, with families spending an average of $1,500 per child on youth sports annually.

“Soccer is experiencing a significant cultural surge in the United States. Whilst the majority of the sport’s global fan base resides elsewhere, US interest, among both men and women, is growing rapidly. With North America set to host the 2026 World Cup, US companies have a timely opportunity to tap into the rising enthusiasm. Forming strategic enthusiasm with teams and athletes, and actively engaging with fans, can deliver substantial gains in brand visibility, engagement, and ultimately revenue,” concludes the report.