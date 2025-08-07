Report: US advertisers boosted TV spend in H1

Samba TV, a specialist in AI-driven media intelligence, has released its H1 2025 State of Advertising report revealing a clear signal of advertiser strength in the US with 68 per cent of the top 100 advertisers increasing their TV spend in the first half of the year, a clear sign of renewed confidence and momentum in the ad market.

The analysis sheds light on how brands are shifting their media investments to capture the attention of viewers who are rapidly adopting streaming, marked by a 46 per cent surge in connected TV (CTV) hours watched versus one year ago. With these shifts, divergent advertising strategies emerged with major brands like T-Mobile (+34 per cent) and Starbucks (+88 per cent) leaning into targeted TV campaigns, while others like Verizon (-37 per cent) and Dunkin (-61 per cent) pulled back their TV spend to focus on digital, social, experiential and loyalty-focused programmes.

“When 68 per cent of the top advertisers are increasing their TV investment, it’s a signal that brands aren’t retreating; they’re doubling down. In uncertain times, you have two choices: lean in to grow market share, or play it safe and focus on engaging existing customers,” said Samba TV CEO and Co-founder Ashwin Navin. “Looking at the QSR industry, for example, Starbucks is trying to return to growth by reconnecting emotionally with consumers, from the coffee to the handwritten cup, while ramping up TV spend by 88 per cent. Dunkin’s is taking the opposite approach by pulling back on TV, down 66 per cent, and leaning into a social-first strategy, serving up Sabrina Carpenter and deals to target a younger crowd.”

Brands today are battling hard for share-of-voice. Still, many are relying on outdated delivery models that repeatedly target the same viewers. In a market this competitive, brands that choose real-time insights across TV and digital can go beyond frequency and unlock impact.

As the attention economy becomes increasingly competitive, Samba TV’s analysis reveals a growing gap in ad delivery, with the vast majority of ads reaching the same audiences repeatedly. With half of US households now receiving 94 per cent of all TV ads, brands are missing broad swaths of key audiences, including high-income, Asian, Hispanic, millennials, and households in Western states.

Key findings from the H1 2025 report include: