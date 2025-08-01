Chelsea vs AC Milan and more pre-season fixtures on DAZN
August 1, 2025
By Nik Roseveare
DAZN, the sports streaming platform, is adding more football content to its schedule.
As the new football season draws near, DAZN will broadcast a selection pre-season fixtures for free, featuring iconic teams from the European leagues – including Chelsea, the winners of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 – to fans in the UK, the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as LatAm and MENA regions
Games streaming on DAZN include:
Monday, 4 August
- Daegu FC vs FC Barcelona
- Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao (2 legs)
Friday, 8 August
- Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen
Saturday, 9 August
- AC Milan vs Leeds United
- Palermo vs Manchester City
Sunday, 10 August
- Chelsea vs AC Milan
- Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus
Saturday, 16 August
- Inter Milan vs Olympiakos
DAZN users will also continue to have access to live and on-demand premium content from top tier football properties, such as the Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Lega Serie A, UEFA Champions League, and more, across select markets. Football fans around the world can also access a portfolio of football content through the new FIFA+ service on DAZN.