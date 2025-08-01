Chelsea vs AC Milan and more pre-season fixtures on DAZN

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, is adding more football content to its schedule.

As the new football season draws near, DAZN will broadcast a selection pre-season fixtures for free, featuring iconic teams from the European leagues – including Chelsea, the winners of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 – to fans in the UK, the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as LatAm and MENA regions

Games streaming on DAZN include:

Monday, 4 August

Daegu FC vs FC Barcelona

Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao (2 legs)

Friday, 8 August

Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen

Saturday, 9 August

AC Milan vs Leeds United

Palermo vs Manchester City

Sunday, 10 August

Chelsea vs AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus

Saturday, 16 August

Inter Milan vs Olympiakos

DAZN users will also continue to have access to live and on-demand premium content from top tier football properties, such as the Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Lega Serie A, UEFA Champions League, and more, across select markets. Football fans around the world can also access a portfolio of football content through the new FIFA+ service on DAZN.