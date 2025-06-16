FIFA+ on DAZN

Sports entertainment platform DAZN has agreed a new strategic partnership with football’s governing body FIFA to launch and operate the FIFA+ service across the globe, suggesting the move will transform the way football fans access and engage with the sport.

The new FIFA+ service will be the digital home for global football – an accessible, user-centric platform featuring live matches, historic archives, original documentaries and original programming.

Initially, DAZN will broadcast the entire FIFA Club World Cup 2025 – which kicked off on June 14th – featuring 32 elite teams from around the world, live from Miami to New Jersey. The partnership will also introduce a daily FIFA Club World Cup 2025 show, The Press, with insights from leading football personalities delivering tournament highlights, behind-the-scenes content and fan reactions.

Following the tournament, a continuous, exclusive news service, ensuring fans stay connected to all the latest football action and stories from the world of football will be launched. The platform will serve as a comprehensive football destination, offering fans access to over 150 men’s and women’s leagues, national teams and historic FIFA moments from over the years.

This partnership seeks to empower leagues and associations to distribute content at a global scale, expanding football’s accessibility and engagement worldwide.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “This partnership with FIFA cements DAZN’s role as the ultimate digital destination for football, allowing fans everywhere to access a vast, premium football content library. Together with FIFA’s brand and reach, we will deliver an unmatched entertainment experience, supporting FIFA’s vision of expanding the game’s global footprint and engaging new audiences.”

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said: “At FIFA, we are proud to always be looking towards the future, looking at how to innovate, with the specific aim of protecting and nurturing the growth of our game for the generations ahead. This partnership with DAZN aligns exactly with that objective. Their vision is global, as is ours, and we look forward to furthering our collaboration with them through FIFA+ as the ‘Home of Football’.”