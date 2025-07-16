Efergan launches AI consultancy for prodcos

Daniel Efergan, former Executive Creative Director of Interactive & Innovation at animation studio Aardman, has launched a consultancy that will advise production companies on navigating the challenges and maximising the opportunities of AI. Aardman will be Efergan’s first client.

Working with production companies across the worlds of animation, filmmaking and games, the new consultancy will advise management teams on the complex ethical, legal and technical application of AI, and how it can support production as part of a studio’s toolbox.

Efergan has over 25 years of experience specialising in emerging platforms for entertainment companies, with the past 18 spent at Aardman where he started in 2007 as the business’ youngest ever Creative Director. Appointed to the Executive Board in 2020, his role as Executive Creative Director of Interactive & Innovation saw him take responsibility for ensuring the studio continued to innovate across technology and process, while providing strategic direction and operational oversight of its interactive output.

Efergan commented: “The past few years have been an interesting – and fast-paced – time for the creative industries, and that is only set to continue with the mass take-up and rapid evolution of AI. In some ways, recent developments are just one step further on a path we’ve been headed down for decades, and in others they represent a fundamental change to the way that production companies will need to do business. Having spent my whole career specialising in emerging technologies, I’m excited to share what I’ve learnt with clients across the entertainment world. AI represents a threat to some parts of our work, most certainly, but there are also enormous opportunities for those who use it well – to support human creativity and innovation.”

Sean Clarke, MD of Aardman, added: “Dan has been the driving force behind Aardman’s games and interactive business and defining the studio’s own AI principles. His forward-thinking approach, combined with an acute understanding of emerging technologies and creative application, has ensured the company continues to innovate. As his first client, he will continue to steer Aardman with his knowledge, insight, creativity, and practical application advice.”