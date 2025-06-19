Report: UK leads TV format exports

With 23.8 per cent of format adaptations in Europe based on UK formats, the region has become the top exporter to Europe and globally, according to the 2024-2025 ranking presented by The Wit at Conecta Fiction & Entertainment in Cuenca, Spain.

A total of 42 UK formats has been sold in the period, with the most exported title being The Piano from Fremantle.

The UK is followed by the US and the Netherlands in the rankings, whilst France and North Belgium are identified as “countries on the rise” by The Wit.

Among formats distributors, Banijay Rights leads the charge in all regions apart from Asia, accumulating 14.4 per cent of new adaptations launched worldwide and 29 formats with at least one adaptation in Europe. All3Media and BBC Studios share second position, whilst WBITVP and ITV Studios share third. Four distributors currently have over 10 active formats and at least one adaptation in Europe: Banijay Rights, ITV Studios All3Media and BBC Studios.

In terms of imports, The Wit’s top format importers are identified as the global streamers which adapt more formats. Netflix and Prime Video are two of the biggest importers, joined by the Netherlands’ RTL4 in the top three.

Spain ranks as the #2 most importing country (behind the Netherlands), whilst the UK appeared for the first time in the top ten importers.