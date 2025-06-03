Moments Lab secures $24m funding

Moments Lab, a specialist in AI video discovery, has raised $24 million (€21m) in funding, led by Oxx, with participation from Orange Ventures, Kadmos, Supernova Invest and Elaia Partners. The new capital will accelerate Moments Lab’s U.S. expansion and advance its R&D work as it builds on its patented MXT-2 multimodal AI and rolls out a specialised agentic AI for video discovery and storytelling.

Moments Lab addresses the growing challenges of managing and monetizing vast video libraries. Its AI enables organisations to index, archive, search, repurpose, and monetise content — at scale. The company has more than doubled its recurring revenue in the last 12 months and is on track for strong through 2025, with latest client signings including Thomson Reuters, Sinclair, Hearst, Amazon Ads, and Banijay.

Moments Lab Co-founder and CEO, Philippe Petitpont, said: “Bringing efficiency to organisations working with video was just the beginning. With MXT, we can parse video at scale with unmatched speed. Now, we are focused on what humans can’t do — like generate rough cuts in minutes with a simple prompt. Enabling teams to drill down from thousands of hours of video and glean insights about a specific topic in just seconds creates enormous value. This $24 million investment will accelerate the rollout of our agentic AI technology, which sets a new standard for intelligent video discovery. We’re excited to partner with our new investors Oxx, Orange Ventures, and Kadmos, and are grateful for the continued support from Supernova Invest and Elaia Partners.”

Gökçe Ceylan, Principal at Oxx, added: “Moments Lab is one of those rare companies where the product actually feels like magic. The first time we saw MXT in action — pulling insights from hours of raw video in seconds — we knew this team was solving a problem that’s only getting bigger. Philippe and Fred (Moments Lab co-founder and CTO) have built a world-class AI engine and surrounded it with the kind of product DNA and customer empathy that gives them a serious edge. This blend makes Moments Lab a perfect example of the kind of company and people we like to partner with, and we’re excited to welcome them into the Oxx family.”

MXT multimodal AI instantly analyses and breaks videos down into meaningful scenes, recognising who’s in them, what’s happening, where it’s taking place, and even what kind of shots are used. It can also identify the best soundbites from interviews, speeches, or press conferences. MXT can be customised to users’ needs. Whether that’s detecting certain people, brand logos, specific highlights, and content types at scale or aligning the AI’s output with an organisation’s tone of voice.

Moments Lab Co-founder and CTO Fred Petitpont added: “Quality indexing metadata is the foundation of a valuable AI agent user experience, and that’s exactly what we’re providing to our clients with MXT and our AI agent, which has exceeded expectations in its closed beta launch. Some users tell us it’s like having an additional team member.”