La Liga, SFBT launch LALIGA Club in China
May 30, 2025
La Liga has formalised an agreement with SFBT (Spanish Football Blockchain Technology) to roll out technological project LALIGA Club in China for the new season. LALIGA Club community is a Web3-based Fan Engagement Platform, integrating both online and offline infrastructures to create a community-driven fan experience. This platform enables fans to connect, interact and grow communities through a decentralised model.
A signing ceremony took place at the Wangfu Center in Beijing and was attended by representatives of the Dongcheng District Government, including the District Mayor, Chen Xiansen and Deputy District Mayor Ren Jianghao, along with executives from SFBT and Wangfu Center, and a La Liga delegation led by its president, Javier Tebas, on a special visit to China, and the Managing Director of the China Office, Sergi Torrents.
The platform, at its core, is a Web3-powered fan club ecosystem structured around decentralised societies, each representing the 42 La Liga clubs with different interests.
The LALIGA Club community project has key features that aim to pioneer the next era of fandom in China. It integrates online and offline experiences by connecting digital engagement with offline fan events, pop-ups, activations and a community centre.
In addition, it uses play-to-earn and market-to-earn mechanics, allowing fans to get rewards via games, participation, content creation and community contributions. It features a decentralised marketplace where members can trade collectibles, experiences, and services across and within societies using blockchain. Also, it features community governance, enabling semi-autonomous operation of societies with voting, proposal, and fan-led initiative tools, fostering real fan relationships, long-term engagement and new revenue streams.
“The decentralised structure with communities from each of the 42 LALIGA clubs will help promote the visibility of smaller teams, in line with LALIGA’s inclusive philosophy, which promotes a highly competitive and balanced ecosystem among all clubs within the framework of Boost LALIGA. From LALIGA we know that communication with the fan cannot be unidirectional in this day and age, and we want to offer tools to generate initiatives that arise from the community itself,” said Sergi Torrents, Managing Director of LALIGA Greater China.
“SFBT is committed to building an open commercial ecosystem centered around sports fan communities, driven by blockchain ledger technology. We are excited to join forces with LALIGA to launch the world’s first Web3 fan community project. Through the LALIGA Club platform, we aim to integrate both online and offline experiences to build a future-oriented Web3 fan ecosystem in the era of AI. This platform will offer fans a diverse and innovative range of experiences. We believe that this partnership will drive a new commercial paradigm in the sports consumption sector,” added William Mei, President of the Spanish Football Blockchain Technology.