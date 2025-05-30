La Liga, SFBT launch LALIGA Club in China

La Liga has formalised an agreement with SFBT (Spanish Football Blockchain Technology) to roll out technological project LALIGA Club in China for the new season. LALIGA Club community is a Web3-based Fan Engagement Platform, integrating both online and offline infrastructures to create a community-driven fan experience. This platform enables fans to connect, interact and grow communities through a decentralised model.

A signing ceremony took place at the Wangfu Center in Beijing and was attended by representatives of the Dongcheng District Government, including the District Mayor, Chen Xiansen and Deputy District Mayor Ren Jianghao, along with executives from SFBT and Wangfu Center, and a La Liga delegation led by its president, Javier Tebas, on a special visit to China, and the Managing Director of the China Office, Sergi Torrents.

The platform, at its core, is a Web3-powered fan club ecosystem structured around decentralised societies, each representing the 42 La Liga clubs with different interests.

The LALIGA Club community project has key features that aim to pioneer the next era of fandom in China. It integrates online and offline experiences by connecting digital engagement with offline fan events, pop-ups, activations and a community centre.

In addition, it uses play-to-earn and market-to-earn mechanics, allowing fans to get rewards via games, participation, content creation and community contributions. It features a decentralised marketplace where members can trade collectibles, experiences, and services across and within societies using blockchain. Also, it features community governance, enabling semi-autonomous operation of societies with voting, proposal, and fan-led initiative tools, fostering real fan relationships, long-term engagement and new revenue streams.