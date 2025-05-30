ITV draws biggest Sunday audience of 2025

ITV has reported its biggest Sunday audience of 2025. The launch of crime drama series Code of Silence, coupled with the Britain’s Got Talent semi final, gave ITV its best Sunday night of 2025 on May 25th.

The first episode of Code of Silence, starring Rose Ayling Ellis, consolidated with 6.1 million viewers. The series sees a deaf civilian volunteering to help police with their lip reading skills.

Britain’s Got Talent, meanwhile, continued with a consolidated 4.3 million viewers, while the series is averaging 6 million viewers. The final is set to air on May 31st.

Both series are available to stream now on ITVX.