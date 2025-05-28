Spain: 47% of OTT users watch pirate content

The latest report from consultancy firm GECA has revealed that 47.4 per cent of OTT viewers in Spain watch pirate TV content. The most pirated content is movies (32.8 per cent), followed by TV series (30.6 per cent) and sports (18.4 per cent).

People aged 18-24 are the age group who watch the most pirated content, followed by those aged 25-34.

Piracy has increased by 5.2 points in that latter age group and by 4.5 points in the +55 years age range, with 32.6 per cent watching pirate TV.