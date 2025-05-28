Intelsat gains access to India

Intelsat has received permission from the Indian government to provide extensive satellite coverage directly to India’s broadcast media companies. The move represents “a significant regulatory achievement that puts Intelsat on an accelerated path to offering new services and further India investment,” said Intelsat.

Intelsat has secured authorisation for four geostationary (GEO) satellites providing C-band coverage over India: IS-17, IS-20, IS-36 and IS-39 satellites. The approved satellite fleet will primarily serve India’s dynamic broadcast media industry, enabling enhanced content delivery and distribution capabilities across the subcontinent and from India to other regions of the world. “This regulatory milestone underscores Intelsat’s commitment to expanding its presence in India and fostering technological advancement in the region,” the operator added.

“This approval represents a significant step forward in Intelsat’s contribution to India’s space commerce sector, a source of great national pride,” said Gaurav Kharod, Regional VP/Asia Pacific at Intelsat. “Our extensive satellite network with four satellites covering the region will provide Indian broadcasters with reliable, high-quality connectivity solutions that meet their evolving needs. This authorization enables us to better serve our customers and contribute to India’s growing media landscape.”

“Following the authorisation from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Intelsat won new business from three of India’s largest media companies. This new and expanded service will see Intelsat deliver the full portfolio of media content to viewers in India,” Intelsat added.

Intelsat is in the process of being acquired by Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES.