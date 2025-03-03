Rakuten TV opens up Enterprise Services to telcos

At Mobile World Congress, Rakuten TV, the European streaming platform, has announced that it is positioning itself as a key enabler for telcos looking to expand their content offering in the growing FAST market. Through Rakuten TV Enterprise Services, the company provides solutions for the launch, distribution and monetisation of FAST channels.

After three years of collaboration with some of Europe’s top telcos in the TVoD and AVoD segment, Rakuten TV is now completing its business proposition for telcos via its Enterprise Services, enabling them to enhance their content offering through FAST channels distribution and monetisation. Four months after its launch at MIPCOM, Rakuten TV Enterprise Services is now opening up to telcos, providing them with the opportunity to strengthen their entertainment offering.



“For 15 years, Rakuten TV has been at the forefront of streaming, building a scalable and comprehensive platform to offer the best entertainment experience to our users. Now, via Rakuten TV Enterprise Services, we are leveraging our expertise to offer content partners a suite of high-quality, cost-effective solutions to easily launch and monetise their FAST channels and video centric Apps and, starting today, empower telcos to expand their content offer across the FAST market ensuring them access to high-quality content, greater reach, and more monetisation opportunities,” commented Cédric Dufour, CEO and President of Rakuten TV. “We have been already working with major telcos across Europe to provide them TVoD and AVoD options, and we are now ready to offer them an easy access to FAST market, which data shows being the most rapidly growing segment of entertainment landscape.”



Rakuten TV Enterprise Services is built around three core services:

Content Syndication – Access to localised content tailored to regional preferences: over 18,000 TVoD titles, featuring the latest releases; 100 Owned and Operated and a selection of content partners FAST channels; and 10,000 AVoD titles, from Hollywood blockbusters and indie films to globally recognised TV series. Monetisation – Rakuten TV Enterprise Services also provides its partners an effective monetisation solution: it relies on a team of marketers of CTV inventory in EMEA, with expert local sales teams, close links to some of Europe’s leading advertising agencies and seamless integration with the major SSP and DSP platforms. FAST Channels & Video App Solutions – Tools for the launch, distribution and monetisation of FAST channels, as well as the development of OTT Video Apps for all major operating systems running on consumer electronic devices.

Rakuten TV already has a solid track record of partnerships with a number of European telecom operators such as Virgin Media O2 (UK), MasOrange (Spain), 1&1 (Germany) and Altibox (Norway), as well as FAST services including VIDAA, Xiaomi TV+, LG Channels, and Samsung TV Plus.

