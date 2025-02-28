DAZN settles LFP debt

Earlier this month, it emerged that sports streaming platform DAZN had refused to make its February payment for the Ligue 1 broadcasting rights. A settlement has now been reached, for now.

DAZN had withheld a payment of €35 million – an amount that was set to be distributed among the 18 Ligue 1 football clubs – amid a dispute with the the French governing body, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP). DAZN claimed that the LFP had not adhered to their contract, and notably accused the LFP of not allocating sufficient resources to combat piracy, whilst the broadcaster also noted a lack of participation and collaboration from certain clubs in regards to providing content.

DAZN was also said to be displeased at the reported 500,000 subscribers for their Ligue 1 package, with around 1.5 million needed to break even. Amid this dispute, the LFP took DAZN to court and a verdict was expected today [February 28th].

But before a verdict could be delivered, DAZN has now settled its debt, paying the LFP the full €35 million due.

The LFP confirmed that “with DAZN having settled the January 2025 payment, the league has withdrawn the emergency legal proceedings it had initiated.” However, the statement also added that “discussions are ongoing to resolve all outstanding issues between the LFP and DAZN.”

In light of the payment, Vincent Labrune, the LFP’s president, commented: “I am pleased with DAZN’s decision to pay the €35 million owed to the League and, consequently, to the clubs.”

“We have to look forward because we, the clubs, fans and more globally, lovers of French football, have a common interest in DAZN performing well and gaining more followers,” added Labrune.