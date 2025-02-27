Report: Traditional TV remains dominant in Italy

A new Comscore report, presented in Milan, reveals that despite the rise of digital and social media, traditional TV remains a dominant force in Italy.

While 35 million Italian adults consume media daily via TV or online platforms, TV viewing significantly outweighs online activity. Italians average over 4 hours of daily television compared to just over 2 hours online. This difference highlights TV’s enduring popularity, which is even growing slightly (+1 per cent), while digital consumption, though also up (+4 per cent), appears to be reaching a plateau. Notably, TV viewing among 18-24 year olds increased by 3 per cent, suggesting a renewed interest in traditional TV.

Age plays a key role in media preference: younger demographics (under 34) spend more time online, while those over 35 favour TV, with viewership reaching 75 per cent for those over 45.

The popularity of smart TVs (used by 63 per cent of viewers) further strengthens traditional TV’s position, especially for ‘streamcasters’ (those who blend broadcast and streaming content) who blend broadcast and streaming content. On-demand viewing offers new opportunities for programmes, particularly afternoon shows, yet live viewing remains dominant.

Although social media attracts 24 million Italians daily (for about 30 minutes each), its increasing focus on video content (+18 per cent views) hasn’t diminished TV’s central role.

According to 2024 Auditel data, Rai 1 led viewership in Italy across 24 hours (18.2 per cent average), prime time (21.9 per cent), and late evening (15.9 per cent), surpassing Canale 5.

The Warner Bros Discovery group saw growth (9.3 per cent total day, 9.1 per cent prime time, 10.6 per cent late evening), particularly with Real Time and Nove, while Sky remained stable (7.6 per cent over 24 hours, 7.5 per cent prime time). Overall viewership numbers remained consistent with 2023.