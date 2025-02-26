Survey: Majority of CSP customers prefer AI in customer service

CSG recently surveyed 1,000+ consumers across the US, UK, France, Australia and Germany regarding how they interact with AI-enabled support tools when contacting their communications service providers (CSP) and the effectiveness of those tools from the consumer perspective and its impact on loyalty.

Across all regions, 85 per cent of respondents would prefer to use AI channels as opposed to speaking with a human representative.

Key findings include:

More than 8 of 10 CSP customers would prefer to use AI in customer service over speaking with a human representative.

As aforementioned, across all regions, 85 per cent of respondents would prefer to use AI channels (mostly chat) as opposed to speaking with a human representative. Generationally, Baby Boomers (33 per cent) and Gen X (16 per cent) were the most inclined to seek out live agents.

Younger generations (Gen Z and Millennials) are more inclined to use AI services but less trusting in results.

When interacting with their communications service provider (CSP), Gen Z were most likely (30 per cent) to engage with AI-powered tools every time, followed by Millennials (21 per cent), Gen X (13 per cent) and Baby Boomers (8 per cent). However, Gen Z (33 per cent) and Millennial (32 per cent) respondents were the most likely to select ‘response accuracy’ as a top concern for AI. Baby Boomers (33 per cent) and Gen X (16 per cent) were the most inclined to seek out live agents.

Chat features are the preferred channel to engage with AI-powered customer service support.

Over half (54 per cent) of respondents say that chat features are the preferred communication channel for AI-powered customer service interactions with their CSP. Other popular channels include mobile apps (36 per cent), email (32 per cent) and phone calls (30 per cent).

Customers will leave a CSP that doesn’t get AI right.

The majority (76 per cent) of respondents say a frustrating experience with their CSP’s AI-powered customer service would impact their decision to stay with the company. (Q3) Respondents prefer AI tools that facilitate faster issue resolution (65 per cent), 24/7 support (64 per cent) and seamless handovers to human agents (61 per cent).

AI maturity remains a top concern for CSP customers.

Respondents say their main concerns about customer support AI tools are:

The solutions’ inability to solve complex problems (55 per cent). The solutions’ difficulty understanding user queries (55 per cent). Users’ uncertainty about the accuracy within of response (30 per cent).

Gen Z respondents were most concerned about response accuracy (33 per cent), followed by Millennials (32 per cent), Baby Boomers (28 per cent) and Gen X (27 per cent).

Customers want to use AI to improve their experiences with human agents.