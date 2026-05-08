NBCUniversal launches new FAST channels on Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV, the European streaming service, has announced the launch of four brand new FAST channels, in partnership with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution.

Cult favourites Hercules and Xena find a home on Rakuten TV with back-to-back episodes on the Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess channels, while fans of The Real Housewives can catch up on the wild lives of wives across the globe on The Real Housewives channel (pictured). In addition, The Bionic Woman channel has launched, showcasing classic episodes of the iconic series

Meanwhile, Rakuten TV has announced that a selection of new movies are available to rent/own through the platform this May including Disney Pixar’s Hoppers, horror movie Good Boy and action-horror sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. Alongside these new arrivals, viewers can also explore new additions to Rakuten TV’s growing free-to-watch selection (with ads) including Being the Ricardos, The Butterfly Effect 2, The Sentinel, Hot Pursuit, Be Cool and Accidental Love.