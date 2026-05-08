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Sky seeks €1.9bn in damages from TIM, DAZN over Serie A deal

May 8, 2026

Sky is seeking up to €1.9 billion in damages from Telecom Italia (TIM) and sports streamer DAZN.

TIM confirmed in documents ⁠released with its Q1 earning that Sky has alleged in a judicial claim that ​it suffered losses due to a breach of antitrust rules linked to a 2021 deal ​between TIM and DAZN to distribute Serie A football matches – validating earlier reports on the matter published by Reuters.

Sky has filed the lawsuit with a Milan court, sources ​told Reuters, after a ruling by Italy’s antitrust authority in 2023 found the TIM/DAZN agreement ​on Serie A rights for the 2021-2024 period restricted competition.

DAZN, in 2021, secured the right to broadcast all Serie A matches in Italy over the next three seasons for €2.5 billion, proceeding ​to agree a distribution deal with TIM.

Sky, which offers also broadband services, argues in its claim that the deal ​between TIM and DAZN was designed to exclude it from the market, and is thus seeking €1.1 billion in compensation ‌for ⁠lost profit. The total could rise to as much as €1.9 billion when including interest payments and damages linked to brand devaluation.

TIM said it ​expects the key hearings on the case to take place in Q4.

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