Sky seeks €1.9bn in damages from TIM, DAZN over Serie A deal
May 8, 2026
Sky is seeking up to €1.9 billion in damages from Telecom Italia (TIM) and sports streamer DAZN.
TIM confirmed in documents released with its Q1 earning that Sky has alleged in a judicial claim that it suffered losses due to a breach of antitrust rules linked to a 2021 deal between TIM and DAZN to distribute Serie A football matches – validating earlier reports on the matter published by Reuters.
Sky has filed the lawsuit with a Milan court, sources told Reuters, after a ruling by Italy’s antitrust authority in 2023 found the TIM/DAZN agreement on Serie A rights for the 2021-2024 period restricted competition.
DAZN, in 2021, secured the right to broadcast all Serie A matches in Italy over the next three seasons for €2.5 billion, proceeding to agree a distribution deal with TIM.
Sky, which offers also broadband services, argues in its claim that the deal between TIM and DAZN was designed to exclude it from the market, and is thus seeking €1.1 billion in compensation for lost profit. The total could rise to as much as €1.9 billion when including interest payments and damages linked to brand devaluation.
TIM said it expects the key hearings on the case to take place in Q4.