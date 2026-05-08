Oasis reunion documentary coming to cinemas and Disney+

Disney, magna studios and Sony Music Vision have announced a new documentary following the legendary British rock band, Oasis. Presented by Disney+, the film will open in select IMAX and cinemas worldwide for a limited time beginning September 11th, before streaming exclusively on Disney+ internationally later this year.

The currently untitled feature is created by the BAFTA and Oscar-nominated writer, producer, and director Steven Knight and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace.

The feature documentary charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour Oasis Live ’25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of all time. The film is an uplifting account of arguably the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 25 years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide.

Knight commented: “I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film. I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people. I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but just as important, the story of the fans whose lives the music has touched and sometimes changed forever. It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries and in a time of spite and division, give us all some reason to hope.”

“Opportunities like this are incredibly rare,” said Eric Schrier, President of Direct-to-Consumer International Originals, Strategic Programming, and Emerging Media. “The film is an intimate story of reconciliation, the power of music, and Oasis, one of the most successful and influential acts of all time. It’s a privilege to bring this extraordinary film to the big screen and to Disney+ subscribers around the world.”

Further details, including cinema listings, will be announced soon.

Oasis are expected to be returning to the stage in 2027, with major shows in Knebworth and the Etihad heavily rumoured.