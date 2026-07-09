Data: World Cup content hits 146.8bn views on social media
July 9, 2026
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 readies to enter the Quarter-Finals phase, tournament-related content has so far generated 146.8 billion views across social video since the start of the event on June 11th according to data from Tubular Labs.
Somewhat unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have proven to be significant content drivers on social media, whilst popular creators have also scored big during the tournament.
Highlights include:
- Superstars Messi (Argentina) and Ronaldo (Portugal) have generated the most conversation on YouTube, with 6.2 billion and 5 billion World Cup-related views, respectively.
- On YouTube, Belgian creator Celine Dept has outperformed nearly every creator, save FIFA’s official account, generating content around the event. She has 1.6 billion views since it started.
- Popular creator and influencer iShowSpeed has the most-seen video around the World Cup with 202 million for his Argentina-Cape Verde recap in just over three days.
- US creators account for the highest share of World Cup video views on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, respectively – but that was not the case heading into the World Cup, when Brazil was Data#1 (the country remains top five during the event).