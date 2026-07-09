Data: World Cup content hits 146.8bn views on social media

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 readies to enter the Quarter-Finals phase, tournament-related content has so far generated 146.8 billion views across social video since the start of the event on June 11th according to data from Tubular Labs.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have proven to be significant content drivers on social media, whilst popular creators have also scored big during the tournament.

Highlights include: