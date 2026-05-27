Spain: RTVE wins court battle over World Cup advertising

A Madrid court has rejected an attempt by Spain’s commercial broadcasters to halt RTVE’s commercialisation of advertising packages linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering a significant legal victory for the country’s public broadcaster.

In a ruling issued by the Commercial Section of Madrid Court No. 19, the judge dismissed the request for precautionary measures filed by UTECA, effectively allowing RTVE to continue marketing sponsorship and advertising opportunities tied to the tournament.

The decision represents a major setback for Spain’s private free-to-air television operators, which had sought to block RTVE’s commercial strategy ahead of the World Cup on the grounds of alleged unfair competition.

The court found no clear infringement in the commercial packages designed by the public broadcaster. In its reasoning, the judge highlighted the relevance of previous criteria established by the National Commission on Markets and Competition, which has repeatedly supported RTVE’s ability to market television sponsorship formats and related commercial communications.

According to the ruling, the arguments presented by UTECA lacked the urgency and legal certainty required to justify judicial intervention, particularly given the potentially serious impact such measures could have had on the state-owned broadcaster.