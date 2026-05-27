Research: 80% of new Nordic streaming subs are ad-supported

The Nordic market now exceeds 27 million paid streaming subscriptions, up by approximately 3.5 million compared to spring 2025. The vast majority of this growth comes from hybrid subscription models (HVoD), combining lower prices with advertising.

“Ad-supported streaming is no longer a niche offering – it has become the primary growth engine of the Nordic streaming market,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Principal Analyst at Mediavision. “Consumer demand for lower-priced alternatives continues to grow, while more streaming services are making advertising a central part of their subscription strategies.”

All Nordic countries recorded strong growth in HVoD adoption during spring 2026. Sweden saw the sharpest increase, with household penetration rising by more than 50 per cent year-on-year. Sweden has now surpassed both Denmark and Norway in HVoD penetration for the first time, largely driven by Prime Video introducing advertisement at the end of last year. Meanwhile, Finland lags the rest of the Nordic region, despite annual growth of nearly 40 per cent.

“Sweden has emerged as the leading HVoD market in the Nordics during the past year. The rapid growth clearly illustrates how quickly consumers are adapting to ad-supported streaming alternatives,” continued Liljeqvist.

The growing adoption of HVoD also signals a broader change in the economics of streaming. As household competition intensifies, lower-priced ad-supported offerings are becoming increasingly important for attracting and retaining subscribers.

“The Nordic streaming market is entering a more mature and price-sensitive phase. As competition intensifies, ad-supported tiers are becoming strategically important not only for growth, but also for retention and long-term profitability. Netflix’s planned HVoD launch across Scandinavia in 2027 further confirms that advertising will play an increasingly central role in the streaming economy,” Liljeqvist concluded.