Moloco launches AI-powered performance CTV for app marketers

Moloco, a specialist in AI performance advertising, has announced the launch of Moloco Ads for Performance CTV. Powered by the same proprietary AI that has made Moloco a significant player in mobile performance advertising, the launch opens a new frontier for app marketers looking to drive downloads and engagement: the living room, where consumer attention is massive but true performance advertising has largely remained elusive.

“Connected TV represents one of the biggest untapped opportunities for app marketers today,,” said Sunil Rayan, Chief Business Officer & General Manager, Moloco Ads. “With Performance CTV, we’re bringing the measurability and precision that app marketers expect from mobile to the world of television, giving them a genuinely new way to reach their audiences and drive results where attention has never been more valuable.”

Performance CTV brings the same AI that drives Moloco’s mobile ads business to the big screen, making it among the first CTV solutions designed from the ground up as a true performance system. With Performance CTV, every impression is optimized in real time against specific marketing outcomes with attribution running through the advertiser’s mobile measurement partner (MMP) of choice. The result: app marketers can now reach and convert high-value users across screens with the measurability and precision their businesses demand. Early results show up to 1.5x higher return on investment on CTV than mobile when running campaigns across both, with two-thirds of users who install an app as a result of viewing a Moloco-delivered Performance CTV ad doing so within six hours.

“Moloco Ads for Performance CTV was a key component of our college basketball strategy for Fanatics Sportsbook this March,” said Blair Hilton, Director of Performance Marketing at Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “Moloco played a central role in delivering strong campaign results – performance exceeded expectations and enabled us to reach a broader audience efficiently.”

Moloco Ads for Performance CTV is built on three pillars that matter deeply to app marketers: access to premium, brand-safe, household CTV inventory across a growing network of supply partners; measurement transparency with full publisher-level reporting through integrations with a buyer’s preferred MMP; and true independence as an open platform that never favours its own inventory or audience data over what’s best for the advertiser, with optimization informed by Moloco’s depth of mobile performance expertise. Together, these pillars give app marketers the transparency, control, and accountability they need to drive real results on the biggest screen in the home.

Built on proprietary, planet-scale machine learning developed over more than a decade, Moloco’s technology can reach two billion consumers across more than two million mobile apps. Moloco Ads is the performance advertising platform trusted by app marketers around the world to find, acquire, and retain high-value users at scale — and with Performance CTV, that same proven capability now extends to the living room. As mobile, connected TV, and retail media continue to converge, Moloco is uniquely positioned to help performance marketers navigate that complexity and win.