CNMC backs RTVE in ad dispute with private TV

Spain’s competition watchdog, the CNMC, has ruled in favour of RTVE in its ongoing dispute with private TV players, endorsing the broadcaster’s use of cultural sponsorship and dismissing a formal complaint lodged by UTECA.

The regulator concluded that the programme La Revuelta falls within the legal definition of a cultural programme. As such, it is permitted to include certain forms of sponsorship under Spain’s broadcasting framework.

UTECA, which represents major private broadcasters including Atresmedia and Mediaset España, had accused RTVE of breaching regulations by airing commercial communications within the programme. However, the CNMC rejected the claim, stating that the show adopts a “cultural and informative approach” and contributes to public access to cultural content.

The ruling emphasises that entertainment and culture are not mutually exclusive. According to the CNMC, a programme may simultaneously entertain and fulfil cultural objectives, noting that Spanish audiovisual legislation does not strictly define what constitutes a cultural programme.

The watchdog further underlined that RTVE’s public service remit includes promoting culture, which can be achieved through both explicitly educational formats and broader entertainment content with strong cultural elements.

In addition, the CNMC dismissed a second allegation concerning the separation of sponsorship and advertising content. It confirmed that the sponsorship segments and accompanying advertisement were contractually linked, thereby complying with the relevant provisions of RTVE’s financing law.

The decision reinforces a precedent set in earlier rulings, including a similar case involving RTVE’s revival of Grand Prix. It also grants effective approval for cultural sponsorship models on public television, a point of contention in recent months as private broadcasters have intensified scrutiny of RTVE’s commercial practices.