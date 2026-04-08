Study: Video innovation drives higher purchase intent

A study of 2,500 adults in the US and UK conducted by Atomik Research and commissioned by Idomoo in January 2026 reveals that 80 per cent of consumers want more video from brands, but nearly half (46 per cent) say they never receive any video communications at all.

It’s a video gap that’s been documented consistently in the State of Video Technology report, now in its fifth year. The study also reveals consumers are 4x more likely to prefer a personalised video over a generic one and that this kind of advanced video content makes them 2x more likely to purchase from brands. Demand for video in 2026 is again highest among Gen Z with 92 per cent saying they want more video from businesses (followed closely by millennials at 91 per cent).

Key findings include:

The rewards (and risks) are high. The good news is consumers are 2x more likely to buy from brands that use advanced video tech like personalisation and AI. The bad news? More than half (52 per cent) would consider leaving a brand that fails to deliver.

The good news is consumers are 2x more likely to buy from brands that use advanced video tech like personalisation and AI. The bad news? More than half (52 per cent) would consider leaving a brand that fails to deliver. Personalisation is non-negotiable. Consumers are 4x more likely to want a personalised video than a generic one. When personalisation is absent, 45 per cent of consumers get frustrated and 52 per cent feel the brand doesn’t respect their time.

Consumers are 4x more likely to want a personalised video than a generic one. When personalisation is absent, 45 per cent of consumers get frustrated and 52 per cent feel the brand doesn’t respect their time. Gen Z leads the charge . While 92 per cent of Gen Z want more video from brands, 89 per cent want it to be personalised. Continuing the trend from previous studies, high earners share similar preferences to their younger counterparts with 92 per cent wanting more video and 91 per cent wanting it to be personalised.

. While 92 per cent of Gen Z want more video from brands, 89 per cent want it to be personalised. Continuing the trend from previous studies, high earners share similar preferences to their younger counterparts with 92 per cent wanting more video and 91 per cent wanting it to be personalised. Advanced video fosters inclusion. Minority consumers overwhelmingly want next gen video from brands they do business with. This includes personalised video (87 per cent), interactive video (88 per cent) and AI video (84 per cent). They’re also more likely to act on it – 58 per cent would consider switching to a competitor that invests in advanced video communications.

Minority consumers overwhelmingly want next gen video from brands they do business with. This includes personalised video (87 per cent), interactive video (88 per cent) and AI video (84 per cent). They’re also more likely to act on it – 58 per cent would consider switching to a competitor that invests in advanced video communications. AI video goes mainstream. 74 per cent of consumers are now interested in receiving AI videos from brands, up from 65 per cent last year, the largest single-year gain in the study. Businesses are ready to embrace AI video too: 88 per cent of executives say access to an AI that can create videos in minutes would make them start or increase production.

“Consumers aren’t just open to personalised AI video – they’re actively expecting it,” commented Yotam Ben Ami, Idomoo CMO. “The biggest risk for companies right now is moving too slowly on video innovation. The data shows that consumers will reward the brands that invest in personalised, AI-powered video and quietly walk away from those that don’t.”