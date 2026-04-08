Greening of Streaming names Board of Directors

Greening of Streaming (GoS), the global member-led organisation working to reduce the environmental impact of streaming, has announced that it is entering a new phase of its development, marked by formalised governance, a restructured research model, and the emergence of one of the first cross-workflow measurement approaches to streaming energy use.

After five years of collaborative work across the streaming ecosystem, GoS is now transitioning from an informal industry initiative into a structured, evidence-producing organisation capable of supporting both industry decision-making and policy development.



A Structured Research Model

To support this shift toward measurable impact, GoS has reorganised its activities into a lab-based structure, each focused on a specific dimension of streaming sustainability, including measurement, policy, communication, and technical standards.

Currently active labs include Language Lab, WattLab, Policy & Guidelines Lab, Marketing Lab, and Protocol Lab, with Audio Lab and Academia Lab in development. Each lab operates with a defined scope, named leadership, and a growing track record of outputs.

Board of Directors

GoS has also established a formal Board of Directors, providing a clear governance framework to support its expanding role and ensure the independence and coherence of its outputs.

The Board consists of:

Barbara Lange — Founder, Kibo121

Benjamin Schwarz (President) — Founder, CTOi Consulting

Dom Robinson — GoS Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Norsk

Marisol Palmero — Independent Consultant

Mike Mattera — Head of Corporate Sustainability, Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Simon Jones — Independent Technologist

Stan Moote — CTO, IABM

Tania Pouli — Founder, Vivid Manta

Veronika Marfina — Independent Consultant

Expanding Scope

Alongside measurement work, GoS continues to develop its role as a bridge between industry practice, scientific analysis, and policy development. Recent work from the Language Lab, Artificial Intelligence in Streaming Media Sustainability: Distinguishing Impact from Innovation, examines where machine learning appears in streaming workflows and its real energy implications. Rather than treating AI as inherently efficient or problematic, the paper addresses the efficiency paradox: AI can both enable optimisation and increase computational demand.



Looking Ahead

As GoS enters its sixth year, priorities include expanding REM to cover CDN and telco infrastructure, progressing the EYANG protocol toward standardisation, and strengthening its contribution to regulatory and policy discussions.

“I’ve loved technology my whole life and worried about the planet for almost as long. GoS exists to reconcile the two. Five years in, we can finally make real claims about streaming’s energy footprint — and back them up. With a proper board and labs doing real measurement work, I think we’re building something the industry can rely on,” commented Schwarz.