Cheshire named preferred candidate for Ofcom Chair

Sir Ian Cheshire has been announced by the UK governement as the preferred candidate to be appointed as Chair of Ofcom , the UK’s media regulator.

Cheshire offers experience of senior leadership across the private and public sectors, with a track record in governance, consumer facing regulation and organisational change. Most recently, he was the Chair of Channel 4, having been appointed in April 2022 before leaving at the end of his term in April 2025. If appointed to Ofcom , he would succeed Lord Michael Grade, whose term as Chair concludes at the end of April.

Cheshire has previously served as Chief Executive of Kingfisher, leading an international retail group operating across multiple markets, before going on to hold a number of senior non‑executive and advisory roles spanning business, sustainability and public policy, including as Chair of Barclays UK, Debenhams, Maisons du Monde and Menhaden.

The Chair of Ofcom plays a critical role in providing strategic leadership to the organisation as it delivers its statutory responsibilities, including overseeing the implementation and enforcement of the Online Safety Act, protecting consumers and supporting growth and innovation across the UK’s communications sectors.

Technology Secretary, Liz Kendall, commented: “The work of Ofcom has never been more relevant to people’s lives, from protecting people online to supporting the growth of our communications sector. The organisation sits at the heart of some of the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the country. Sir Ian has a proven track record of leading complex organisations through periods of significant change, and that is exactly the kind of leadership Ofcom needs right now. I also want to pay tribute to Lord Grade for his contribution as Chair. He has steered Ofcom through a period of profound change, and his leadership during the introduction of the Online Safety Act has been pivotal.”

Cheshire added: “Across my career in e-commerce, telecoms and broadcasting I have seen first-hand how much effective regulation matters – for consumers, for businesses and for the wider economy. Ofcom has a critical job to do at a time of rapid change in how people communicate, access information and stay safe online. I look forward to setting out my vision for how Ofcom can meet those challenges when I appear before the Select Committee.”

The preferred candidate will now be subject to a pre-appointment hearing by the Science, Innovation and Technology Select Committee, before a final appointment decision is confirmed.