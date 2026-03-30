Canal+ welcomes Paris Court anti-piracy DNS ruling

On March 27th, the Paris Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Canal+ for the blocking of illegal streaming services by alternative DNS providers Google, Cloudflare and Cisco.

“This first-of-its-kind decision in France marks a decisive turning point in the protection of the content of the global media and entertainment group, and confirms CANAL+’s pioneering role in the fight against audiovisual piracy,” the French media group said in a press statement.

The Court of Appeal validated the principle of blocking illegal streaming and IPTV services via alternative DNS providers, considering this measure technically feasible and proportionate – an outcome welcomed by Canal+, which now operates in more than 70 countries.

After securing first instance decisions in 2022 for the blocking of illegal streaming sites by Internet service providers, then in 2024 by alternative DNS providers, followed by CDN, proxy, and VPN services in 2025, Canal+ says these these latest rulings from the Paris Court of Appeal are fully aligned with the its strategy of requiring technical intermediaries of all kinds to take responsibility in the fight against audiovisual piracy.

“These decisions reflect a comprehensive approach that will be further strengthened by the gradual deployment of additional measures, including IP blocking,” added the statement.