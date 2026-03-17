Spanglish Movies launches FLOUtv with FAST Channels TV

Spanglish Movies has announced the launch of FLOUtv, a new Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platform delivering Spanish-language films, television, and cultural programming to audiences across the United States and Latin America.

FLOUtv is designed to connect Spanish-speaking viewers with culturally relevant entertainment while creating new distribution and monetisation opportunities for Latino filmmakers and content creators worldwide. The platform combines live FAST channels with a growing AVoD (Ad-Supported Video on Demand) library featuring films, music programming, documentaries, and series from across the Hispanic world.

The new streaming ecosystem, launched with FAST Channels TV, offers a dynamic lineup of programming spanning Puerto Rican lucha libre, Dominican feature films, Venezuelan telenovelas, Cuban-American cinema, Latin music shows, and cultural documentaries, alongside hundreds of hours of Latino-produced content from the United States and across Latin America.

“FLOUtv was created to celebrate Latino culture and bring our stories to audiences everywhere,” commented Gustavo Aparicio. “Working with FAST Channels TV has allowed us to build a scalable streaming platform that expands the reach of Latino filmmakers while providing viewers with free access to authentic Spanish-language entertainment.”

The platform addresses a rapidly growing audience segment. In the United States alone, the Hispanic population exceeds 60 million people, making Spanish the second most spoken language in the country. Hispanic viewers are also among the fastest adopters of streaming and connected TV platforms.

Despite this growth, many Latino creators still face challenges accessing global distribution channels for Spanish-language programming. FLOUtv was built to close that gap by offering a dedicated streaming environment designed specifically for Hispanic audiences and creators.

Through the partnership, FAST Channels TV provides the white-label streaming infrastructure powering FLOUtv’s platform ecosystem. This includes multi-device applications, channel playout technology, programmatic advertising monetization, and distribution across major connected-TV and OTT platforms.

The service is available across leading streaming environments including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung and LG smart TVs, mobile devices, and web streaming platforms.

“FLOUtv represents an exciting expansion of Spanish-language FAST streaming,” added Russell Foy. “By combining culturally rich programming with scalable streaming infrastructure, Spanglish Movies is creating a powerful new destination for Latino audiences while opening new revenue opportunities for creators and advertisers.”

At launch, FLOUtv features an expanded programming ecosystem including more than 80 FAST linear channels and 2,000+ AVoD titles, creating a diverse content library designed to engage viewers across multiple genres and regions.

The platform also supports Latino content creators looking to launch their own FAST channels. Spanglish Movies works with partners to convert existing libraries into FAST-compliant formats, create branded linear channels, and distribute them through FLOUtv and connected-TV platforms worldwide.

As part of its content roadmap, the companies are also developing several new thematic channels, including dedicated political discussion channels ahead of the 2026 US elections and a special FAST channel focused on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one of the most watched global sporting events among Hispanic audiences.

In addition to consumer distribution, FLOUtv is expanding through partnerships with telecom operators and internet service providers seeking to enhance their Spanish-language streaming offerings. The platform is currently in pilot testing with a Caribbean telecom provider with plans to reach more than one million internet users.

Together, Spanglish Movies and FAST Channels TV are building a scalable streaming ecosystem designed to serve millions of Spanish-speaking viewers while strengthening the global distribution pipeline for Latino creators.

The case study and further details can be viewed by clicking here.