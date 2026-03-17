FIFA, YouTube sign World Cup 2026 Preferred Platform deal

FIFA has announced that YouTube will be a Preferred Platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. In collaboration with the competition’s Media Partners and creators, this partnership between the two organisations aims to provide audiences with more ways to immerse themselves into the tournament.

The agreement offers Media Partners a platform on their respective YouTube channels where fans will be able to experience the upcoming global showpiece. This includes the opportunity to publish extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, Shorts and VoD content.

For the first time in the competition’s history, Media Partners will have the option of live streaming the first 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channel. Additionally, Media Partners will be able to stream a select number of matches in full on their YouTube channel.

This multifaceted partnership will provide fans with fresh ways to consume the competition, making premium content accessible on FIFA’s official YouTube channel.

The new partnership will also see content from FIFA’s Digital Archive unlocked on its YouTube channel – including full length past matches and more iconic moments in the sport’s history.

“FIFA is delighted to welcome YouTube as a Preferred Platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. By spotlighting FIFA’s premium content and unlocking new opportunities for Media Partners and creators, this agreement will engage global fans in ways never seen before,” commented FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “As the world’s attention turns to the action in Canada, Mexico and the United States, this collaboration with YouTube reinforces our ambition to maximise the tournament’s impact across the ever-evolving media landscape, offering fans everywhere easy access to an immersive view of the biggest single-sport event in history.”

FIFA and YouTube will collaborate to grant a global cohort of YouTube creators access to the World Cup. This unique creator lens, featuring human stories, tactical breakdowns and behind-the-scenes action, aims to elevate fresh perspectives that bring the celebrated tournament further to life as it unfolds. Even before the tournament begins, creators will play a role in promoting the competition and engaging diverse audiences thanks to access to FIFA’s Digital Archive.

“YouTube is focused on delivering a global, fan-centric, interactive approach to sports entertainment, and we are proud to be a preferred platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. By providing official media partners and creators with premium content and unparalleled access, we’re delivering a comprehensive experience for fans and partners alike,” added Justin Connolly, VP and Global Head of Media & Sports. “Whether you’re a hardcore or a casual fan, this partnership will help usher in the next generation of fans while showcasing that no other platform unites the world around major moments like YouTube.”

The World Cup begins on June 11th with Mexico vs South Africa being the first game of the tournament. The final takes place on July 19th at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey,