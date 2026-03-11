Research: Over half of 45–54 year olds watch mobile while TV viewing

Primary research data from Omdia reveals that media multitasking is no longer just a Gen Z habit. More than half of adults aged 45–54 now watch video clips on their mobile phones while watching television, highlighting a major shift in viewing behaviour and the growing fragmentation of attention across screens.

According to Omdia’s consumer research, 52 per cent of US viewers aged 45–54 reported watching video clips on their phones while watching TV in November 2025, up from 39 per cent in November 2022. The trend is also accelerating among even older viewers: 35 per cen per cent of those aged 55–64 now multitask with mobile video, compared with 20% three years ago.

The findings underscore how the second-screen phenomenon – once associated primarily with younger audiences – has rapidly expanded across older demographics.

Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director at Omdia, commented: “Media multitasking is no longer something that happens only among under-34s. Today, more than half of viewers aged 45–54, are watching videos on their phones while watching TV. This is a fundamental shift in how audiences consume content.”

Younger viewers remain the most consistent multitaskers, but their behaviour has largely stabilised. Among 18–24-year-olds, the share rose only slightly from 61 per cent in 2022 to 63 per cent in 2025, while 25–34-year-olds increased marginally from 60 per cent to 61 per cent over the same period. By contrast, the strongest growth is happening among older audiences who are rapidly adopting second-screen behaviours.

Rua Aguete added: “The biggest change is not among Gen Z – it’s among viewers aged 45 and over. Multitasking has moved into the mainstream. Audiences increasingly split their attention across multiple screens, which reflects shorter attention spans and the constant pull of mobile platforms.”

For streamers, broadcasters, and advertisers, this shift has major implications for content strategy and audience engagement.

“When it comes to streamers and broadcasters, the challenge is clear: attention is now fragmented. Winning audiences increasingly requires content ecosystems that extend beyond the TV screen and into mobile experiences where viewers are simultaneously consuming video, social media and short-form content. The platforms that succeed will be those that design programming, marketing and engagement strategies with mobile behavior in mind. TV is no longer a single-screen experience” Rua Aguete concluded.