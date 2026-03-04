AMC Networks adds key verticals to Outcomes

At its second annual tech and innovation event, AMC Networks announced the addition of key location-based and theatrical verticals to its AMC Networks Outcomes attribution product, which is incorporated into its Audience+ platform. The company, which saw digital ad sales grow by 32 per cent year-over-year as advertisers embraced cross-platform buying, spotlighted a successful first year for Outcomes.

The event also introduced new AI tools for its advertising partners in the areas of branded content creation and contextual ad buys across its full content library.

Launched at the 2025 event, AMC Networks Outcomes offers advertising partners real-time outcomes driven by television advertising. Initial verticals were US auto sales through S&P Global – Polk and retail CPG purchases through Circana. The product has now expanded its capabilities to include movie ticket sales through partners Fandango and iSpot and consumer location and visitation measurement through Cuebiq – unlocking opportunities across any vertical where clients have a physical presence, including retail, banking, QSR and more.

“We’ve been at the centre of every major shift in television advertising — from addressable and programmatic to cross-platform buying and new measurement,” commented Evan Adlman, executive vice president of commercial sales and revenue operations for AMC Networks, who hosted the event. “While much of the industry is still moving toward outcomes-based advertising, we’ve already built it into how we transact, and the expansion of our Outcomes product takes that a step further. The upfront is where our clients put real investment behind outcomes-based advertising with AMC Networks.”