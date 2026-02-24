Data: Champions League on Prime Video attracting new advertisers

Amazon Ads has reported a significant increase in demand for UEFA Champions League advertising on Prime Video, driven by increased appetite from advertisers across the automotive, financial services, lifestyle, and travel sectors.

Brands including BYD, Dacia, McDonald’s and the People’s Postcode Lottery are now running campaigns, with more than 50 per cent of advertisers on Prime Video during the first half of the 2025/26 competition not selling products on Amazon.

Initial results from this year’s competition show UEFA Champions League campaigns are driving success against advertiser goals. Brand Lift studies from ten advertiser campaigns show an average 20 per cent lift in brand favourability, a 14 per cent lift in brand familiarity, and a 21 per cent lift in purchase consideration, when comparing an audience exposed to advertising campaigns against an unexposed control group.

Prime Video has signed a new four-year extension to broadcast UEFA Champions League matches through to 2030/31. Last year’s debut season in the UK and Ireland became the most-watched sport’s competition ever on Prime Video in Europe.

New innovations including interactive ads, which enable viewers to use their remote to receive an email or push notification to their phone with more information about a product or service, have attracted new advertisers. The introduction of audience-based creatives, an enhanced measurement offering, and access to some of the season’s most highly anticipated fixtures, including Chelsea vs Barcelona and Liverpool vs Real Madrid, have also contributed to increased demand.

“Adding interactivity has been instrumental in driving advertiser interest as these new ad formats bring fans and brands closer together,” said Phil Christer, UK MD, Amazon Ads. “Brands across all categories are coming to us because we can connect their upper funnel streaming TV campaigns to meaningful lower funnel business outcomes – whether that customer journey ends in our store or not. From car manufacturers promoting test drives for their latest models to financial services companies driving sign-ups to their latest products, brands can now engage customers through their TV like never before.”

Amazon Ads introduced interactive ad capabilities to Prime Video in Europe in October 2025. Advertisers in Europe using Prime Video’s interactive video ads have seen lower-funnel impact in their campaigns, including a 50 per cent increase in total purchases, a 37 per cent increase in new-to-brand purchases, and a 40 per cent increase in total sales, when comparing streaming TV ad campaigns with interactive functionality versus those without.

To help advertisers better understand the impact of their campaigns, Amazon Ads also introduced a new third-party measurement offering for 2025/26 including brand lift studies from Dynata, attention studies from Lumen, reach and frequency studies from Audience Project, and creative sentiment analysis from Latitude.

“We are focussed on delivering impact for our advertisers and our new partnerships with third party measurement providers, combined with Amazon Ads measurement solutions, means we’re able to help advertisers understand how their campaigns performed against any objective, whether that be raising brand awareness, consideration, or conversion,” added Christer.