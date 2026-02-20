DirecTV adds Apple TV’s Formula 1

As Apple TV prepares for its inaugural season as the exclusive US broadcaster of Formula 1 racing, DirecTV has announced it will make the 24-race circuit available nationwide to customers at home, on the go, or at any of the 300,000-plus sports bars, restaurants, hotels, and other commercial venues served by DirecTV For Business.

With F1 on Apple TV, racing fans can watch all 24 Grand Prix races, including practice, qualifying, and sprint sessions, all in one place.

DirecTV’s agreement also renews the same customers’ access to Apple TV’s live sports with Major League Baseball’s