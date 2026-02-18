SEGG Media completes $61m acquisition of Veloce

Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (SEGG Media) has completed its acquisition of a controlling interest in Veloce Media Group. Valuing Veloce at approximately $61 million (€51.5m), the transaction is expected to contribute more than $20 million in additional annual revenue.

The acquisition positions Veloce as a core pillar of SEGG Media’s sports and digital entertainment strategy, operating under Sports.com – the global sports division of SEGG Media – which will lead integration and international expansion.

Veloce is a media and sports rightsholders; generating over 500 million monthly views and forging partnerships with major brands including the likes of Mclaren, Visa, Lego, Microsoft, Hilton, E.ON and Thrustmaster.

SEGG Media says the combined platform strengthens its presence across eSports, digital-first motorsport content and creator-led sports media, uniting live competition, gaming and digital culture within a scalable global network.

Prior strategic investment from SEGG Media was instrumental in structuring Veloce’s recent acquisition of lifestyle motorsport business Quadrant – co-founded by 2025 Formula One World Champion Lando Norris.

Daniel Bailey, CEO of Veloce Media Group, said: “Joining SEGG Media at this pivotal moment is an exciting step for Veloce and our global community. Together, we are building a scaled, future-focused platform with significant opportunity to accelerate growth and deliver long-term value.”

Robert Stubblefield, CFO and Interim CEO and President of SEGG Media, added: “Closing the Veloce acquisition on schedule is a paradigm shift for SEGG Media. This acquisition strengthens our top line revenue, expands our global footprint, and enhances our ability to drive measurable financial performance for shareholders.”

By combining Veloce’s 500-million-monthly-view digital ecosystem with the broader network of Sports.com, SEGG Media is building a platform that connects live competition, eSports performance, athlete personalities and culturally relevant content formats under one umbrella. The immediate focus will be on integration, operational discipline, and leveraging enhanced scale to drive measurable long-term shareholder value, with further updates to be provided in the coming weeks.