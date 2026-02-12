Advanced Television

LFP Media chief quits as beIN swoops on World Cup rights

February 12, 2026

From Pascale Paoli-Lebailly in Paris

Nicolas de Tavernost has resigned from his position at the head of LFP Media, the French football league commercial arm which manages the Ligue1+ streaming platform, just nine months into the role.

De Tavernost’s resignation comes in response to the fact that beIN Sports has acquired the the pay-TV rights to the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cup tournament rather than Ligue 1+.

A Ligue1+ deal for the tournament was positively welcomed by every Ligue 1 club except for PSG – whose President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is also beIN Media group chair. De Tavernost reportedly clashed with Al-Khelaifi, accusing the Qatari businessman of not pulling in the same direction as the other 17 sides in the French top flight, to the detriment of Ligue 1+.

LFP Media believed it already had a contract in place with FIFA for the 2026 World Cup worth nearly €20 million – and it was just a case of waiting for it to be ratified by the organisation, a procedure which is “usually a formality”. Several sources say that FIFA even initially contacted Ligue 1+ to make an offer.

According to local reports in France, 54 of the 104 matches at each tournament will be broadcast free-to-air by M6, with beIN being the only broadcaster showing all 104 matches.

