LFP Media chief quits as beIN swoops on World Cup rights

Nicolas de Tavernost has resigned from his position at the head of LFP Media, the French football league commercial arm which manages the Ligue1+ streaming platform, just nine months into the role. De Tavernost’s resignation comes in response to the fact that beIN Sports has acquired the the pay-TV rights to the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cup tournament rather than Ligue 1+.

A Ligue1+ deal for the tournament was positively welcomed by every Ligue 1 club except for PSG – whose President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is also beIN Media group chair. De Tavernost reportedly clashed with Al-Khelaifi, accusing the Qatari businessman of not pulling in the same direction as the other 17 sides in the French top flight, to the detriment of Ligue 1+.