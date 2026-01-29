France: 2026 World Cup on Ligue 1+

France’s Ligue1+ football streaming service, owned by the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), has reached an agreement with FIFA to broadcast all matches from the 2026 World Cup this summer in a deal valued at €20 million.

LFP has already signed a contract with the international federation. If the contract is approved by the FIFA council, Ligue 1+ will run all the 104 matches of the competition taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico – including 54 matches co-broadcasting with M6, the FTA broadcaster of the World Cup in France.

The World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and France’s first group match is against Senegal on June 16th.

Ligue1+, which launched in 2025, already shows eight out of nine top flight Ligue 1 football matches per matchday, before streaming all matches from next season.

Earlier this week, the Paris Commercial Court ordered beIN Media Group to pay more than €14 million to LFP Media owing to outstanding payments in a dispute over the broadcasting rights for the ninth Ligue 1 match which was aired for the past two seasons. The court has also dismissed all beIN’s claims, including nearly €57 million in damages it was seeking from LFP Media.