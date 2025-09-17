France: Ligue1+ exceeds 1m subs

At a meeting of the board of directors of the LFP, Nicolas de Tavernost, MD of LFP Media, announced its in-house Ligue 1+ OTT platform has surpassed 1 million subscribers just one month into the new football season. LFP initially indicated that it was targeting 1 million subscribers by the end of the season.

As of September 14th, the service had a reported 1.026 million subscribers, with 72 per cent of users committing to a full-season package.

In a statement, LFP media said the total could be attributed to strong public engagement with the French Ligue 1 championship and its clubs, and an immersive editorial experience.

The Ligue1+ service is distributed in France via DAZN, Prime Video, Orange, RMC Sport, Molotov, Orange, Free, SFR and Bouygues Telecom – although, notably, not Canal+. There is also D2C distribution on Samsung, LG, Google, Apple and FireTV.

Ligue1+ is priced at €14.99 per month, with a €9.99 per month promotion (restricted to portable devices) available for those under 16.

Game week 5 kicks off on September 19th with Lyon vs Angers.