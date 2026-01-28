beIN ordered to pay €14m to LFP in broadcast dispute

France’s Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), the organising body that oversees the country’s professional football divisions, has won another legal battle against beIN Media Group, which sees the MENA broadcaster ordered to pay €14.13 million to the body by a Paris Commercial Court.

That fee represents a sum that beIN had been withholding from the LFP Media commercial subsidiary in this year’s media rights payments owing to an ongoing dispute over broadcast pick preferences.

This ruling dismissed all of beIN’s claims, but did leave the door open an appeal – which beIN has already indicated it will likely proceed with.

“We acknowledge the decision rendered in the first instance by the Court and will, of course, immediately explore all possible avenues of appeal,” beIN Sports told French newspaper L’Équipe. “LFP Media’s persistent refusal to engage in constructive dialogue regarding our legitimate and reasonable concerns – going so far as to reject any attempt at mediation – has forced us to take this action. The fact that LFP Media regularly finds itself in court against its current and former broadcasters – who nevertheless constitute the clubs’ main source of revenue – unlike any other major football league, is in itself revealing and explains the current, particularly worrying financial situation.”