2026 Oscars Ceremony on ITV

For the third consecutive year, ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STV Player will be the exclusive UK broadcaster of the Oscars. ITV will deliver the 98th Oscars ceremony and its red carpet coverage, offering free-to-air programming on ITV1 and streaming service ITVX, complemented by anarray of Oscars-related content and exclusive extras.

The 97th Oscars ceremony in 2025 performed strongly with UK viewers, with coverage across ITV1 and ITVX attracting a combined audience of around 5 million viewers.

ITV said its scheduling for 2026 is “designed to offer audiences even more of the content they value, from the eagerly anticipated awards show to the dazzling red carpet spectacle and everything in between”.

Key features for the 98th Oscars in 2026 include:

Exclusive Coverage on ITV1 and ITVX: For the second year, the Oscars red carpet will be simulcast live across both ITV1 and ITVX, featuring expert presenters who will provide direct access to 98th Oscars nominees and VIP guests as they arrive for the ceremony.

Free-to-Air Access: The ceremony and red carpet coverage will be shown once again on ITV1 and ITVX and will be entirely free-to-air, ensuring every UK viewer can watch the biggest night in film.

Jonathan Ross Returns: Esteemed broadcaster and dedicated cinephile Jonathan Ross is returning to lead ITV's coverage of the Oscars. He will offer UK audiences an insider's perspective on the event, featuring live commentary, interviews with celebrity guests and film experts, and on-the-spot conversations with the stars as they walk the red carpet.

On the big night itself, (March 15th), viewers can join Ross live on ITV1 and ITVX as he helms a dedicated show, bringing all the action from Hollywood to UK screens. This will feature live coverage of the Oscars red carpet with Ross King and Angelique Jackson reporting live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, immediately followed by the main awards ceremony which starts at midnight.

On the big night itself, (March 15th), viewers can join Ross live on ITV1 and ITVX as he helms a dedicated show, bringing all the action from Hollywood to UK screens. This will feature live coverage of the Oscars red carpet with Ross King and Angelique Jackson reporting live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, immediately followed by the main awards ceremony which starts at midnight.

Leading up to the main event, ITV and ITVX will be the home of pre-Oscars buzz in its programming, with Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, Loose Women, and ITV News all providing the latest awards night build-up.

Viewers can also immerse themselves in a range of exclusive content on ITVX, including a dedicated Academy Awards page, Oscar-winning film collections, stand-out moments from past Oscars ceremonies, and highlights and clips from the big night. A dedicated Oscars 24/7 Channel will feature Academy Award-winning and nominated films celebrating past winners and contenders, including modern hits La La Land and Parasite, and celebrated classics Black Narcissus and Bugsy Malone.

Titles in the running for Oscar glory this year include Marty Supreme, Bugonia, One Battle After Another and F1: The Movie, whilst Sinners (pictured) has set a new Pscars record with 16 nominations, including best picture.