GB News expands into India

GB News has launched in India as part of a distribution deal with NeoTV+, giving the channel access to English-speaking audiences across Asia and accelerating its international expansion.

The channel is now available to viewers across India and wider Asia via the NeoTV+ app, under an agreement delivered in partnership with technology provider iKO Media Group (iKOMG).

NeoTV+ has built a global footprint, with users across Asia, Africa, North America and Europe, and distribution spanning Android TV, Roku, Google TV, Fire TV, mobile, set-top boxes and web platforms. Key new markets now available to GB News will include India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The app offers VoD access to more than 250 live TV channels in eight languages.

Mareen Anthonipillai, Executive Director, Programmatic at GB News, said: “We are excited to partner with NeoTV+ to bring GB News to audiences in India. This marks an important step in our international expansion, allowing us to reach new viewers while continuing to build long-term engagement with our existing global audience. We’re grateful to our partners at iKOMG for enabling a smooth and effective distribution of our channel onto the platform.”

iKOMG enabled the distribution of GB News onto the NeoTV+ platform through its content delivery capabilities, and the channel is now live on the service.

Rami Goldberg, SVP Sales at iKO Media Group, commented: “At iKOMG, we’re proud to continue supporting GB News as they expand their global distribution. As a full end-to-end technology partner, we’ve worked closely to bring their content to platforms like NeoTV+, opening access to a large English-speaking audience in India while unlocking new monetisation opportunities through FAST. It’s about driving real growth, expanding viewership, extending reach and unlocking additional revenue, as we continue working together to support GB News’ global scale.”

The NeoTV+ launch is the latest in a series of international distribution milestones for GB News. Earlier this year, the channel expanded its reach across the Middle East and North Africa through a FAST-on-satellite (FASTonSAT) rollout with iKO Media Group, increasing its 24/7 availability across the region.

GB News has also launched in the US via the Truth+ streaming platform.