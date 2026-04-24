Telefónica appoints Gómez as Movistar Plus+ CEO

Telefónica has appointed Alfonso Gómez as the new CEO of Movistar Plus+, replacing Daniel Domenjó after just over a year in the role.

The decision was approved by the board of the television business controlled by the telco and marks another senior management reshuffle under Telefónica chairman Marc Murtra.

Gómez, who most recently led Telefónica’s Hispanoamérica division, takes over after his responsibilities were reduced following a series of disposals across Latin America. In recent quarters, Telefónica has sold businesses in Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay and Mexico, leaving Venezuela as its main remaining asset in the region.

The appointment signals a shift towards tighter operational management and stronger financial oversight at Movistar Plus. Gómez, a Colombian national, has spent more than two decades at Telefónica and previously headed the group’s Colombian operations before assuming regional leadership.

Domenjó, a content production specialist, is understood to have reached an agreement with the company to step down after pursuing a more independent creative vision for the platform that did not align with Telefónica’s broader strategy, according to Spanish media reports.

Movistar Plus+ ended last year with 3.9 million subscribers across IPTV and OTT services after adding 278,000 net customers, representing annual growth of 7.9 per cent.