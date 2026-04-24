DAZN unveils DAZN48 creator network

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced the launch of DAZN48, a new global initiative designed to put football fans around the world at the heart of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

For the first time, the World Cup tournament will feature 48 nations. DAZN is matching that global scale with an idea of building a worldwide squad of 48 creators to tell the story of the tournament from a fan‑first perspective. DAZN48 aims to elevate real fans, vibrant cultures and authentic stories, capturing how the tournament is experienced around the world.

DAZN48 will immediately begin a search for football creators with a powerful and original vision for the World Cup. Each selected creator will represent one participating nation, becoming DAZN’s fan correspondent for the tournament and creating content, daily reactions and cultural storytelling for DAZN and its social platforms.

Quim Domenech, EVP Global Content and Editorial at DAZN, commented: “DAZN48 will place fans at the centre of the World Cup. Creator‑first content brings an authenticity, immediacy, and cultural relevance that resonates deeply with our users. By empowering creators to tell their stories, we’re delivering a richer and more personal way to experience the tournament that reflects how football is lived and felt by fans around the world.”