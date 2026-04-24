National League final day and play-offs on DAZN

The National League title race comes down to the final day of the regular season on April 25th as Rochdale and York City battle for the title and automatic promotion. One of twelve final day National League fixtures, teams will be vying to finish in the coveted play-off places, with the final day and following play-off fixtures live and exclusive on DAZN, available for £14.99 via the NLTV Season Pass.

Having led the way throughout much of the National League season, Rochdale have now become the chasers. With just two points separating them with leaders York City, Rochdale know a win would see themselves lift the National League trophy at full time. York City arrive in better form with five straight wins, while the challengers have tasted victory three times in their last five. Having defeated Rochdale twice this season, York City have the mental edge but with Rochdale at home, it is anybody’s game, with promotion to League Two the ultimate prize.

Across the National League, National League North and National League South, play-off fixtures will decide the fates of six teams per league. The National League play-off eliminators commence the week after the season finishes, with each team vying for a place at Wembley and a shot at promotion. With the NLTV Season Pass, viewers will be able to follow the drama unfold across all three divisions.

How to Watch National League fixtures on DAZN

All matches on the final day of the National League season and each play-off fixture across the National League, National League North and National League South will be available on DAZN for £14.99 with an NLTV Season Pass,

From next season DAZN will have even more National League coverage:

● 400+ National League games live on DAZN from 26/27 season

● Every National League team live at least 30 times a season

● A selection of National League North and National League South matches available every month

● Every playoff game live